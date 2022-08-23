New crѐche and community building proposed for Kildare, planning permission documents show

Documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that a new crѐche and community building has been proposed for a site in North Kildare.

Le Monde Holdings Ltd is seeking permission from KCC for the construction of a single storey crѐche and community building (c. 427.4 sqm) play area, boundary treatment and carparking at Aughamore, Loughbollard Commons in Clane.

This would be an amendment to the previously granted single storey clubhouse with second floor in roof space granted planning permission under PL09217279 (05/576) and extended by Reg. Ref. 21/1347.

Permission is also being sought of the change of use of the existing crѐche facility granted planning permission on the ground floor of Block C under 18/1324 and 19/821 from a creche to four one-bedroom apartments along with all other ancillary site development works on their lands.

The date received is listed as August 16 last, while the submission-by date is listed as September 19 and the due date is listed as October 10.

According to the website SoloCheck.ie, Le Monde Holdings Ltd was set up in 1990.

It has an address in Dublin 8, County Dublin, as well as an address in Coventry in the UK.