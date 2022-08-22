Search

22 Aug 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 22

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 22

RIP to the late Billy Duffy, Irene Delaney and Mick Fleming

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

22 Aug 2022 11:06 AM

The death has occurred of Irene Delaney (née Norton)
Leixlip, Kildare

Irene Delaney (née Norton) (River Forest and formerly of Mill Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) August 20th 2022, (peacefully), at home.

Beloved mother of Hazel, Michael, David and Linda.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Keely, Ciara, Robyn and Isla, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Sinead, brother John, sisters Joan and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday evening (23rd August) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (24th August) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Irene’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

 

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick - Mike) FLEMING
Naas, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

Michael (Mick/Mike) Fleming, St. Joseph’s Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Frederick Avenue, Carlow, August 20th 2022 (following a road accident). Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Joan and by his sister Siobhán Murphy.

 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

 

Funeral arrangements will follow in due course

 

 

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to Multiple Myeloma Ireland https://multiplemyelomaireland.org/
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Philip Jennings
Stillorgan, Dublin / Bunclody, Wexford / Maynooth, Kildare

Jennings, Philip, Stillorgan, Dublin and late of Bunclody, Co. Wexford, August 21st 2022, peacefully in the outstanding care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, predeceased by his brothers John and Ferdie and sister Marie, deeply regretted by his sister Muriel, sister-in-law Eileen, Deborah and Tom, nephews Gavin, David and Daryl, nieces Grace and Rosanna, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

 

Funeral prayers will take place at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Bunclody Cemetery, Co. Wexford (arriving at approx. 12.45pm).

The death has occurred of Mairéad (Ray) McGlynn (née Cornally)
St. Patrick's Terrace, Naas, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of 869 Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. In the tender care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Pe) and son Liam.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Trassa, son Paul, son-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Mairéad Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) DUFFY
Rochford Close, Kill, Kildare / Ringsend, Dublin

Formerly of Hope Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, daughter Lyndsay, sisters Jean and Sandra, brothers John, Michael and Alan, son-in-law Gary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

 

"May Billy Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 11am which will web-streamed on www.killparish.ie.

Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium with prayers in the Victorian Chapel at 1pm which will be streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation at www.materfoundation.ie and click the “DONATE” button.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media