Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 19,

The death has occurred of Gerry MCGLINCHY

The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly / Mullingar, Westmeath / Maynooth, Kildare



Formerly Carra Grove, Mullingar, Co Westmeath & Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Parke House Nursing Home Kilcock. Deeply regretted by his sons Brian, Gerry and Conor, daughter Nora and their mother Marion, daughters-in-law Caroline, Mary and Anne-Marie, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Adam, Hannah, Lola, Ellen, Willa, Tomás, Ben, Juno, Naoise and Milo, brother Oliver, sisters Joan, Martina and Thelma, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Gerry Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Ryan (née Kennedy)

New Street, Rathangan, Kildare



Rosaleen Ryan, (nee Kennedy), New Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, August 18th 2022, peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Mick. She will be very sadly missed by her loving children, John, Michael, Thomas, Zita, Ann-Marie and Karl, daughters in law Maura, Angela, Breda and Elaine, sons in law, Eamon and Noel, her sisters Chrisie & Lily, her much adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family & her many friends.

May Rosaleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (New Street) on Friday (August 19th) from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock, with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan on Saturday morning for Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence section below.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Reposing at Larkins's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Gerry's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Crosse (née Rooney)

Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary / Kildare Town, Kildare



Crosse: Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary and formerly Rowanville, Kildare Town. August 17th 2022.(Peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of St Patrick's Nursing Home, Cashel.

Elizabeth (Betty) Neé Rooney): Preeceased by her husband Alec. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Loving Children, Anne (O’Dwyer), Alec, Maria (Gleeson) and Adrian, Grandchildren Cormac, Brian, Evanne, Emilia, Siún, Siófra, Ellie, Beth, Olivia and Zoe, brothers John, Ted and Tom, sisters Ann, Sr Philomena, Breda, Marie, Kathleen and Margaret, sons in law Michael and Peter, daughters in law Bernie and Jean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughters residence Fussough Dualla, Cashel (E25 WP99) this Friday (August 19th) from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery. House private Saturday morning Please.

The death has occurred of Thomas Hetherington

Cathedral Court, Kildare Town, Kildare



Hetherington, Thomas, (Tom) Cathedral Court, Kildare Town, Ret’d C.Q.M.S MacDonagh Barracks, The Curragh, 17th August 2022 (peacefully) at home with his loving family by his side. Predeceased by his wife Patricia & brother Richard, sadly missed by his loving family Thomas, Karen, Ian, Nicky & Eoin, daughters & son in law, Brenda, Natasha, Claire, Fiona & Gus, grandchildren Leanne, David, Kayleigh, Una, Lauren, Donal, Alexander, Eoin & Amelia, brother John, sisters Madge & Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Friday from 5 pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 12 noon to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium Dublin for 1pm. Tom's funeral can be viewed on www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in Funeral home.

The death has occurred of Conleth (Con) Smyth

Kilbelin, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, daughter Patricia, sons Conleth (Jnr), Martin, Michael and Peter, son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Liz, Sylvia, Haidi and Alanine, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Con Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Martin's home, Walshestown Cross (W12 V968) on Friday evening from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on

https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh" at

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/