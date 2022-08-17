New centre which would include off-licence, takeaway and apartments proposed for Newbridge, Kildare

A new neighbourhood centre development which will include an off-licence, a café and a number of apartments has proposed for the town of Newbridge.

Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that one Andrew Cross is seeking consent for a three and four storey neighbourhood centre development at Piercetown, Station Road.

The proposed development will consist of one convenience store with ancillary off-licence use complete with coffee shop, delicatessen, toilets and associated works at ground floor level, one retail shop unit at ground floor level, and one takeaway unit at ground floor level.

In addition, permission is also being sought from KCC for the provision of 16 residential units, consisting of six one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom duplex units at first, second and third floor levels.

Provisions for car parking, boundary treatments, signage, bin storage, new site entrance/exit, landscaping and all associated site development works are also listed in the application.

The date received is listed as August 15, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 18 and October 9 respectively.