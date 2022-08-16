Cycling safety signs on the way to Kildare

Kildare County Council says it intends to apply for funding to pay for cyclist safety signs.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer said that the signs - which advise motorists of the need to leave adequate space when overtaking cyclists - are up in other counties “but not Kildare.”

KCC official Evelyn Wright told a KCC meeting that the Road Safety Authority recommends minimum passing distances but the council’s resources had been focused on completing a speed omit review and “an assessment of where this signage may be warranted has not yet been completed.”

Ms Wright said that resources had been somewhat restrained because of the Covid-19 pandemic but cycle routes which would benefit from the signs need to be identified.

Ms Wright was confident that finance for these signs will continue to be available to KCC and it will work with the National Transport Authority to ensure that a plan for this to be done will be put in place.

Read more Kildare news