Water outage to take place in parts of Newbridge, Kildare next week

A water outage will take place in parts of Newbridge next week, according to Kildare County Council (KCC).
Irish Water contractors will be carrying out essential works from 11am to approximately 4pm on Monday, August 15.
The following areas will experience a loss of supply or low pressure during the works: parts of Pairc Mhuire, Piercetown and parts of Station Road.
KCC added: "Please note it may take a couple of hours following the works for the supply to return to normal."
