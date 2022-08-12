MISSING: Gardaí appealing to the public for assistance in tracing whereabouts of 14-year-old boy

Samiullah Kamawal went missing from the Dublin 8 area on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022. Pic supplied by gardaí.
An Garda Síochana are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old boy from Dublin.
Samiullah Kamawal went missing from the Dublin 8 area on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022.
He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height with a thin build. He has short black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Samiullah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Samiullah Kamawal went missing from the Dublin 8 area on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022. Pic supplied by gardaí.
Pic: Newbridge Train Station. The Fianna Fáil politician said: "The fact that toilets at Newbridge train station have still not reopened is just unacceptable at this point."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.