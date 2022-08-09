Temporary water outage in northern Kildare village and estate tomorrow

File Photo: Water outage
A temporary water outage will occur in a northern Kildare village and estate tomorrow.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that the water supply to Prosperous Village and Brooks Mill estate will be affected tomorrow, Wednesday, August 10, from 10am until 2pm.
This outage will allow KCC to focus on carrying out essential works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.