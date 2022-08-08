PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare barber's Roches celebrate 20th anniversary

Ciaran Clarke (Owner) with Mary Whiteley and Trina Moran
Roches barbers in Kildare town celebrated their 20th anniversary this past week.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
Robeisy Ramirez, left,and Eric Donovan during the weigh in before their featherweight fight at SEC in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.