Search

08 Aug 2022

PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare firefighting father and friends raising funds for ill daughter

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Aug 2022 8:20 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Sarah and Jason Lynch with their daughter Ellie at Naas Fire Station

Jason Lynch and his colleagues are fire fighters, a heroic vocation and they are now fighting for someone close to Jason who also needs their help.

Jason’s daughter Ellie has a rare genetic disorder which causes problems in the way things develop in her body, like her airway, hands and feet. As a result Ellie requires around the clock care from at least one of her parents as well as possible future operations. 

Jason, alongside Naas firefighters Johnny Edmonds and Ciaran Harrington got the next step in their fundraising under way last weekend with a charity car wash.

Johnny Edmonds said of the car wash, “It was brilliant, there was a constant flow of cars and we also opened up the station for the day to show the families around the museum which we haven't had open since Covid.

“It was that real community feeling which we have been missing and I just want to thank the local people and people of Kildare for their support, they have been brilliant. We raised €1,860 on the day.”

Jason, Johnny and Ciaran are also going to be running the Dublin city marathon in their full fire suits in October to help raise money for Ellie’s care.

“The training has been intense, we are running 50-60 kilometres a week in fire suits and weighted vests. It’s no joke, especially in this weather we have to train in the evenings at the minute,” Johnny explained.

Hopefully things have cooled down by October 30 and the lads can have a slightly easier time in this massive undertaking.

At the time of writing, €15,675 has been raised for Ellie. The Lynch’s have set a goal is €50,000 goal and you can donate through this link: gofundme.com/f/ForEllieLynch

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media