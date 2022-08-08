Kildare gardaí stop car following automatic number plate recognition alert

Proceedings to follow. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have stopped car following automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) alert.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol near Punchestown when they stopped the car, according to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter.
The car was found to have no insurance, with a false disc displayed, as well as no insurance.
The car was seized and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Garda Traffic added that legal proceedings will soon follow.
