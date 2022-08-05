Search

05 Aug 2022

Maynooth University planning new student accommodation facility, KCC documents show

Maynooth University planning new student accommodation facility, KCC documents show

The date received is listed as August 3, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 6 and September 27. File Pic: Maynooth University

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that Maynooth University (MUI) is planning to construct a new student accommodation facility.

MUI is seeking consent from KCC for development at this site Buckley House, Parson Street, and lands to the rear of Buckley House, (total site area 0.303 ha) with frontage onto Leinster Street, Maynooth.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of the remains of five derelict outbuildings and sheds, and the construction of a mixed-use development (total floor area 3906.5sqm).

This development will comprise of a student accommodation facility (including use as tourist or visitor accommodation outside the academic term) and two restaurant/café units.

This weekend's Kildare football fixtures

It will also include 140 bicycle spaces, enclosed refuse stores and plantroom in a three-storey courtyard building with glazed setback at 3rd floor penthouse level, a glazed single storey link extension to Buckley House and associated landscaping, ancillary site development works including flood relief works.

A restaurant/café unit (total area 160sqm) with outdoor dining terrace fronting onto Leinster Street and on restaurant unit (total area 328sqm) to include the restoration and change of use from residential to restaurant use of Buckley House (168sqm) has also been proposed.

In addition, a new single storey glazed link extension (160sqm), outdoor dining terrace and landscaped public open space (407sqm) with access from Parson Street.

The files further note that Buckley House and its curtilage are designated as 'a protected structure', and as such, restoration works will include new floors, doors, windows and roof where necessary and associated landscaping and site works.

Tributes to Hollywood star's dad who had links to Blessington

At this location, a student accommodation facility (including use as tourist or visitor accommodation outside the academic term) comprising of 116 bedroom units over ground, first, second and third floors to include 109 single study bedrooms with ensuite and seven wheelchair accessible single study bedrooms with ensuite (12.7 - 21sqm) has been proposed.

Also proposed at this location are associated communal kitchen and common rooms with private access at ground floor level to single storey atrium (137.5sqm) and external courtyard (290sqm), accessed from main entrance on Leinster Street and side entrance from lane to rear of Buckley House, Parson Street.

The date received is listed as August 3, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 6 and September 27.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media