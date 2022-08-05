Maynooth University planning new student accommodation facility, KCC documents show

Documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that Maynooth University (MUI) is planning to construct a new student accommodation facility.

MUI is seeking consent from KCC for development at this site Buckley House, Parson Street, and lands to the rear of Buckley House, (total site area 0.303 ha) with frontage onto Leinster Street, Maynooth.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of the remains of five derelict outbuildings and sheds, and the construction of a mixed-use development (total floor area 3906.5sqm).

This development will comprise of a student accommodation facility (including use as tourist or visitor accommodation outside the academic term) and two restaurant/café units.

It will also include 140 bicycle spaces, enclosed refuse stores and plantroom in a three-storey courtyard building with glazed setback at 3rd floor penthouse level, a glazed single storey link extension to Buckley House and associated landscaping, ancillary site development works including flood relief works.

A restaurant/café unit (total area 160sqm) with outdoor dining terrace fronting onto Leinster Street and on restaurant unit (total area 328sqm) to include the restoration and change of use from residential to restaurant use of Buckley House (168sqm) has also been proposed.

In addition, a new single storey glazed link extension (160sqm), outdoor dining terrace and landscaped public open space (407sqm) with access from Parson Street.

The files further note that Buckley House and its curtilage are designated as 'a protected structure', and as such, restoration works will include new floors, doors, windows and roof where necessary and associated landscaping and site works.

At this location, a student accommodation facility (including use as tourist or visitor accommodation outside the academic term) comprising of 116 bedroom units over ground, first, second and third floors to include 109 single study bedrooms with ensuite and seven wheelchair accessible single study bedrooms with ensuite (12.7 - 21sqm) has been proposed.

Also proposed at this location are associated communal kitchen and common rooms with private access at ground floor level to single storey atrium (137.5sqm) and external courtyard (290sqm), accessed from main entrance on Leinster Street and side entrance from lane to rear of Buckley House, Parson Street.

The date received is listed as August 3, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 6 and September 27.