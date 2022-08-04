KILDARE: Harry Potter star takes time out in Midlands café

Miriam Margolyes posing with staff at River Cafe in Shannonbridge.
One of the stars of the Harry Potter movie franchise took time out at a café in Offaly on Tuesday.
Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, posed for a picture with staff at the River Café in Shannonbridge.
In a post on Facebook, the café said it was delighted to welcome the actor, saying she "made the day" for all the Harry Potter fans.
A star of stage and screen, the multiple award-winning actress won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress award in 1993 for The Age of Innocence. She was awarded an OBE in 2002.
For some people, she is better known for her hilarious appearances on the Graham Norton Show which are well worth a look on YouTube.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.