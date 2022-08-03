Motorist who was stopped by Kildare gardaí was subject to an arrest warrant

Gardaí said that proceedings are ongoing. File Pic
A motorist who was recently stopped by Kildare gardaí was subject to an arrest warrant.
The announcement was made by the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, which read: "Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol stopped a vehicle in Allenwood.
Pic: An Garda Síochana, Twitter
"Using the Active Mobility App, it revealed that the driver was disqualified, had no insurance and there was also an arrest warrant in force."
"The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and charged."
Gardaí added that proceedings will soon follow.
