'An iconic film ' - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang memorabilia goes up for auction this month

A collection of items from the classic 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will soon go under the hammer, it has been announced.

The sale, organised by Excalibur Auctions, will offer fans a chance to obtain a memento of the much loved family movie.

Among the items listed for sale are a replica version of Grandpa Potts’ levitating hut, a child’s pedal car based on the famous flying vehicle, and sketches by the late artist Rowland Emett, who designed all of Caractacus Pott’s inventions.

The original film was based on the novel by James Bond author Ian Fleming and starred Dick Van Dyke, Sally Anne Howes and Lionel Jeffries.

A full-size wood, glass and metal model of the levitating hut, which serves as a backdrop to Grandpa Potts’ song Posh, is one of the auction’s most highly valued items and carries an estimate of £3,500-£4,500.

Emett’s work includes an illustration for “The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy” which features in the film and carries Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works.

The original ink and pencil work is accompanied by a letter of provenance and is estimated to fetch £2,500-£3,000.

The rare 1960s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang child’s pedal car was made by Pines factory and is estimated to fetch £1,000-£1,500.

The item, moulded in plastic and finished in gold with a metal grille and bumper and extending wings, is one of only 12 recorded in the world.

“We are delighted to be able to offer such a special private collection of items that come from a direct source to the film,” said Jonathan Torode from Excalibur Auctions.

“We are sure that there will be a lot of competition for these pieces from around the globe, as it is and remains, such an iconic film, that continues to delight from generation to generation.

“While the total low estimate for the collection is currently a conservative £10,000 I think due to the film’s continuing popularity, it may well surpass this.”

The auction – Movie, TV & Music Posters & Memorabilia – will take place on Saturday August 13 2022.