02 Aug 2022

Temporary Stop/Go works in North Kildare town to commence this evening

Kildare County Council has said that road resurfacing works will be carried out on the R407 Clane Main Street (Pictured).

02 Aug 2022 4:11 PM

Temporary Stop/Go works have been announced for a road in North Kildare, and will commence this evening from 7pm.

Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that road resurfacing works will be carried out on the R407 Clane Main Street from L1023 Ballingappa Road to R403 Prosperous Road from Tuesday, August 2, to Friday, August 12.

According to KCC, a road closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am.

Diversion routes will also be in place and will be clearly signposted.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE:

Traffic travelling south towards main street should divert left on the R407 to the R403 to the roundabout taking the right turn onto the L5078 Clane Inner Relief Road its junction with the R407 taking a right bringing you back to the R403 Prosperous Road Junction.

Traffic travelling north towards main street should divert right along the L5078 Clane Inner Relief Road to its junction with the R403.

Turn left at this junction and proceed along the R403 to its junction with the R407 College Road/L1023 Ballinagappa Road.

KCC added: "Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

Those with enquiries can call 01 628 6236 or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.

