Kildare's Naas Racecourse to honour hospital frontline workers on Bank Holiday Monday

Naas Racecourse will welcome over 200 employees from Naas General Hospital to their summer barbecue race meeting on Bank Holiday Monday, August 1.

The Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes Day at Naas Racecourse featured the Lockdown Hero initiative in 2020; a charity fundraiser campaign for Barretstown Children’s Camp in 2021; and this year Naas Racecourse board and management will welcome over 200 employees of Naas General Hospital on the day.

Gesture

The race day hospitality is a gesture from the local racecourse to show the community’s gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the hospital for their efforts during the recent pandemic.

Naas Racecourse will be providing over 200 staff from the hospital with admission to the races, a racecard, a barbecue meal and live music on the day which features the €300,000 Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes.

Dermot Cantillon, chairman of Naas Racecourse said: “All frontline workers have been truly amazing throughout the pandemic.

“Naas Racecourse is fully supporting this day to recognise those who have worked so hard at our local hospital to save others over the last two years.

“We hope everyone can have a well-deserved break here on the day and enjoy the racing, barbecue and atmosphere.”

Colm Kenny, the Naas Deputy Mayor who works as a laboratory scientist at the hospital: “Naas General Hospital and Naas Racecourse are two of the town’s oldest and most valued institutions.

“When I approached the board and management of Naas Racecourse about an event to acknowledge the frontline role of staff in Naas General during Covid, I was delighted with the enthusiastic and generous response. There was an equally positive response from NGH Staff Engagement committee and management.

“This August 1, Naas General Hospital Staff can experience the hospitable surrounds of Naas Racecourse and its second to none facilities, while not forgetting that Covid touched everyone in different ways.”

The racing on Monday August 1 features the third running of The Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes worth €300,000 and the richest race to be ran at Naas Racecourse. The first race on the day is off at 2.10pm.