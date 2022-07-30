Kildare Animals In Need: Calling all cat lovers — we need volunteers!

The KWWSPCA is looking for volunteers who love cats and can give two or three hours in the morning or in the evening, one or two days a week on a regular basis to help with the large number of cats and kittens that we have in our care. The work involves the feeding of the cats, the cleaning of their cages, administering medication and socialising with them. Full training will be given on site.

Volunteers must be over 21 and have their own transport. Usually, we try to have two volunteers on duty at any one time, but there might be times when you would have to work on your own.

If you would like to join the Cat Volunteer Team, or would like some more information, please text Elaine on 089 4588162 or email kwwspcacatrehoming@gmail.com.

New wildlife service

Last Friday, the official opening took place of the Kildare Wildlife Service in Kildare town. This new centre for the treatment of injured or abandoned wild animals and birds will be such a great asset to the county and beyond. Apart from saving lives it will offer a brilliant source of education for everyone and build a better understanding of the animals who live in the wild.

At the KWWSPCA we regularly get calls from members of the public about injured hedgehogs, birds, foxes or swans. As our shelter deals mainly with dogs and cats, this new rescue centre means we can now refer these calls to Dan Donoher and his expert team.

We are looking forward to working with this new facility and supporting their great efforts.

