REVEALED: Hotel gets green light to build 29 bedrooms for staff

Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow
Wicklow County Council has granted planning permission to Powerscourt Estate for a staff accommodation development within the grounds of Powerscourt Hotel.
The designs include 29 staff accommodation rooms which will comprise 56 beds.
Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa is a 5-star destination set in the historic Powerscourt Estate near Enniskerry.
The estimate construction cost of the project is €2m, according to the Construction Information Services database.
The total floor area is 723 square metres and the site area is 0.25 of a hectare.
