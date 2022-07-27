Kildare artist announced as recipient of PLATFORM 31 bursary

Kildare Co Co Arts Officer Lucina Russell & Artist Ailish Claffey
Kildare artist Ailish Claffey has been announced as one of the 31 recipients of the 2022 PLATFORM 31 bursary, a nationwide artist development scheme by the 31 Local Authority Arts Offices, in collaboration with the Arts Council.
Ailish Claffey is a dance artist, choreographer and curator based in Kildare. She has developed her practice around dance for health, based in the Age-Related Health-Care Unit, Tallaght University Hospital from 2015 to 2019, Ailish’s collaborative practice and choreographic work examined the lived experience of those she worked with.
Her dance film ‘The Dance Back Home’ received a Certificate of Excellence at the HSE Awards 2018. Ailish is now currently exploring the use of scores in a desire to move away from creating written work
Sallins Cian Grimes holds on to procession as Mark Sherry challenges in the Auld Shebeen Athy IFC, Group A game. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.