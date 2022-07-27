Kildare Senator welcomes €1.4 million extension to Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

A Senator from Kildare has welcomed the government's decision to extend its Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

The NTESS is designed to support off-peak entertainment in venues across the country.

Commenting on the announcement of the extension, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, who is primarily based in Newbridge, said: "I am delighted that an additional €1.4 million has been allocated to support entertainment in off-peak times to increase footfall in our cities and towns later in the evening and night-time, bringing the total to €4 million.

"Funding will be available to trial a series of cultural activities (minimum number of four events), with a maximum grant of €10,000 available per application."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin (Fianna Fáil)

She continued: "I am pleased that the NTESS will not just cover the traditional businesses we regularly associate with the night time economy, but also events such as music, including electronic music, comedy, dance, literature, poetry, theatrical productions, plays, craft and art/photographic exhibitions will be funded."

Senator O' Loughlin also said that the scheme will reopen for applications at 12 noon on July 27, and it will remain open until 12 noon on August 10 — 'or until the fund is exhausted; whichever occurs first," she added.