Kildare court hears man took partner's phone and deleted their texts

A woman was granted an interim Protection Order at Naas Family Court on July 14 after she said her partner tells her she is ‘a horrible person’.
The applicant said her partner took her mobile phone and also took part of the TV system so that she couldn’t use it.
When the handset was returned, she said, the apps were all over the place and all the texts between them had all been deleted.
She also claimed emails on her phone were forwarded to another email address.
She brought the handset into a mobile phone shop and they said that there was another phone paired with hers.
She also told Judge Cephas Power: “I’m told all the time that I’m a horrible person.”
Judge Power granted an interim protection order which prevents the partner from using or threatening to use violence or following her or communicating with her.
He urged the woman to call the gardaí if the ex-partner breaks the conditions of the order.
