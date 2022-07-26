Busy Kildare supermarket to be asked to tell customers not to block footpath

Dunnes Stores in Naas
Dunnes Stores is to be asked to encourage customers not to block the footpath outside the Naas store.
Naas councillor Bill Clear has complained about traffic entering and exiting the stores at North Main Street in the town centre.
He says that the footpath at two locations is sometimes blocked as vehicles arrive and depart.
Kildare County Council is now to ask the company erect a sign asking its customers to desist from stopping on the path.
