700m cycle lane is granted planning permission by Kildare County Council

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Planning permission was issued by Kildare County Council for the development of a proposed segregated high quality cycle route on Green Lane, Leixlip.
The site is 700m in length and is located between Accommodation Road and Station Road (R148).
Being built will be a 2m protected cycle track and 2m footway on both sides of Green Lane.
A shared use path will be constructed in front of existing schools on Green Lane.
The road carriageway will be changed to two 3m carriageways.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.