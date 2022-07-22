Call for more age friendly parking areas in Kildare

File image
There has been a call for more age friendly parking facilities in County Kildare.
Two councillors - Ide Cussen and Bernard Caldwell - want Kildare County Council to provide age friendly parking bays at its offices in Aras Chill Dara.
The councillors have also asked for a list of all parking bays in parking areas run by KCC.
