Curragh Racecourse to be transformed into "foodie heaven" for Taste of Kildare event

PICTURED ABOVE: Brian Fallon (Director of Into Kildare); Paul Lenehan, (President, Restaurant Association of Ireland and Kildare Restauranteur); ‘God Knows’ horse trained by Dick Brabazon with jockey, Robyn Lynch; Evan Arkwright (The Curragh Racecourse) and Áine Mangan (CEO, Into Kildare) at the launch of Taste of Kildare.

Into Kildare, the tourism body for County Kildare has launched ‘Taste of Kildare’ which will be held at the Curragh Racecourse during the Autumn Festival of Racing on September 24 to 25.

The home of the classics, The Curragh will be transformed into a foodie heaven with racegoers being offered the opportunity to taste some of the county’s best food.

Taste of Kildare will be run by Into Kildare who have invited an eclectic mix of well- known Kildare chefs, restaurants, food producers and artisan food innovators to showcase their produce.

The two-day event wwill allow racegoers the chance to sample delectable dishes from restaurants and hospitality outlets including, Killashee Hotel, Barberstown Castle, Fallon’s of Kilcullen and Harte’s of Kildare among many more.

The first day of Taste of Kildare, Saturday 24th of September will run on the same day as the prestigious Goffs Millions, Europe’s richest race for two-year-olds. It will be themed ‘Born and Bred in Kildare’ and will feature food stands and food trucks who will showcase the best locally produced products. Racegoers will have the chance to sample and purchase artisan products while also having the opportunity to taste signature dishes prepared by Kildare’s best known food outlets.

Day 2 of the festival will run on The Friends of the Curragh Irish Cesarewitch race day, Sunday, 25th of September. A unique opportunity awaits racegoers and food lovers as the premier Leger Suite will set the scene for a magnificent culinary experience. Guests can enjoy a truly memorable lunch as seven of Co. Kildare’s best known and loved restaurants will prepare a 7-course tasting menu. Each of the dishes will reflect the personality and style of the food outlet and will offer guests the chance to sample dishes created by multi award winning chefs. Located on the 3rd floor of the iconic Aga Khan Grandstand, The Leger Suite enjoys superb views of the parade ring, finish line and panoramic views across the Curragh track and famous Curragh plains.

Áine Mangan (CEO, Into Kildare) said, “We are much looking forward to the return of the Taste of Kildare as a live event this year. After two years of various lockdowns and restrictions it’s wonderful for people to have the chance to gather again and to enjoy delicious food and drink. Into Kildare is delighted to support local food and hospitality outlets by staging and promoting this event which aligns with our Thoroughbred County Tourism Destination plans. 37% of the overall visitor spend in Ireland is on food and drink and we are very lucky in this county to have so many great restaurants and hospitality providers for both our domestic and international visitors to enjoy. Kildare has multiple award-winning restaurants, various microbreweries, several cookery schools, traditional cheese makers, elegant cocktail bars, lively traditional pubs, and some of the best gastro pubs in the country. The event will offer local restaurants, hotels, and food producers a great opportunity to showcase their products and services to a large audience and will offer them a chance to promote their brand to an engaged clientele.”

Taste of Kildare is being sponsored by the Kildare Local Enterprise Office (LEO) who are a big supporter of the food and drink industry in County Kildare. Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, LEO, Kildare County Council said, “Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office are delighted to support Taste of Kildare 2022. Through our Flavours of Kildare Network, we are very focused on helping small and medium sized food businesses to reach their full potential. Taste of Kildare is firmly aligned with our Kildare 2025 Economic Development strategy to support, promote, mentor, and assist food businesses and producers to reach their goals and grow their business. We wish the team at Into Kildare the very best in their preparations and congratulate them on this great initiative which will be a great way in which to promote Co. Kildare’s great food heritage.”

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of the Curragh Racecourse said, “Taste of Kildare will be a wonderful addition to our Autumn Festival of Racing. Racegoers will have the chance to see some of the world’s best thoroughbreds in action on the track while also having the opportunity to sample some of the best cuisine in the county. The weekend features two premier race days The Goffs Million taking place on Day 1 and the Friends of the Curragh Irish Cesarewitch as the feature on Day 2, the most valuable race over two miles in Europe. We look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be an unmissable weekend in Kildare of great racing, fun and delicious food.”



Tickets for Taste of Kildare are priced from €15 and include race day entry (children under 18 are free, accompanied by an adult). Tickets for the Ultimate Taste of Kildare Experience in the Leger Restaurant will launch soon.

For more information and to buy tickets see www.tasteofkildare.ie If you are a food producer, hotel or restaurant and want to take part in Taste of Kildare please email info@intokildare.ie