Search

18 Jul 2022

Table quiz to take place at well-known Kildare pub in aid of Family Carers Ireland

Table quiz to take place at well-known Kildare pub in aid of Family Carers Ireland

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

18 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A table quiz will take place at well-known Kildare pub, in aid of Family Carers Ireland.

Organisers have told the Leader that everyone is welcome to attend the event.

Tables of four at €10 per person can be booked: enquiries can be directed to Sarah Houlihan, Carer Support Manager for Family Carers Ireland Kildare/Wicklow on 086 0213749 or shoulihan@familycarers.ie.

"Thank you for your support, raising awareness and fundraising go hand in hand for us to improve the lives of family carers," Ms Houlihan added.

The table quiz will be held in 33 South Main from 6:30pm on Sunday, July 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media