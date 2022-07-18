Table quiz to take place at well-known Kildare pub in aid of Family Carers Ireland

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. File pic
A table quiz will take place at well-known Kildare pub, in aid of Family Carers Ireland.
Organisers have told the Leader that everyone is welcome to attend the event.
Tables of four at €10 per person can be booked: enquiries can be directed to Sarah Houlihan, Carer Support Manager for Family Carers Ireland Kildare/Wicklow on 086 0213749 or shoulihan@familycarers.ie.
"Thank you for your support, raising awareness and fundraising go hand in hand for us to improve the lives of family carers," Ms Houlihan added.
The table quiz will be held in 33 South Main from 6:30pm on Sunday, July 24.
