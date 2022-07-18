LATEST: 24 new apartments with balconies planned for Sallins area of Kildare

Sallins / Image: googlemaps
A total of 24 new homes are being planned for the Osberstown area of Sallins, close to the R407 road to Clane.
The developer is a company named Pronev Irishland Limited, based in an office in south Dublin.
The estimated construction value of the proposed project is over €5m, according to Construction Information Services database.
An existing single-storey dwelling and single-storey commercial building will be demolished to facilitate the construction.
Three storey residential buildings will comprise 12 two-bed duplex units, four one-bed apartments and eight two-bed apartments.
The apartments will have balconies/terraces.
The plans include a commercial unit at ground floor level and a communal bike store.
Vehicle access to the site from the Clane Road to the west is also proposed.
Footpaths; 30 car parking spaces, landscaping and lighting are also in the plans.
