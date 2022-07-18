Town centre in Sallins, Kildare, to be redesigned

Sallins
Experts will be appointed soon to develop a redesign scheme for Sallins town centre.
A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on July 12 that four submissions were received by Kildare County Council for a design team for what KCC refers to as the Sallins urban design/health check and town renewal masterplan.
KCC hopes that the successful design team will be appointed “in the coming weeks.”
