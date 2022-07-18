Fianna Fáil councillors appointed to top positions in Athy Municipal District in south Kildare

New Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Vera Louise Behan with Cathaoirleach, Cllr Brian Dooley
The Athy Municipal District Committee today appointed Councillor Brian Dooley of Fianna Fail as Cathaoirleach.
Councillor Vera Louise Behan of Fianna Fáil was appointed Leas Cathaoirleach.
The appointments took place at the annual meeting of the Municipal District Committee which was held in the Council Chamber, Aras Chill Dara in Naas.
