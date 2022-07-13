Search

13 Jul 2022

KILDARE GIVEAWAY TIME: Win tickets to the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh this weekend

At trainer Jessica Harrington’s yard is Juddmonte Irish Oaks contender Magical Lagoon with her work rider Zara Nelson

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Jul 2022 4:15 PM

You can win tickets to the Juddmonte Irish Oaks Classic which takes place at the Curragh on Saturday.

The day also features Barberstown Castle Ladies' Day.

Racing continues on Sunday, when the Kilboy Estate Stakes is the featured race.

World famous musical composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be at the Curragh on Saturday to see his horse ‘Emily Upjohn’ compete in the prestigious race.

Emily Upjohn will be ridden by legendary Italian jockey Frankie Dettori in the 127th running of the Oaks.

Its all about the girls this weekend at the HQ of flat racing as the Kildare Village Ladies Derby, the biggest race in Ireland for lady jockeys, also takes place.

Off the track, ladies from all over the country will vie for an aristocratic title and a luxury prize package courtesy of Barberstown Castle Hotel. The Hotel has been inhabited since 1288 and was once owned by legendary rockstar Eric Clapton.

Meanwhile Kildare-based trainer Jessica Harrington has two horses entered into the Juddmonte Irish Oaks including Fennela and one of the leading contenders in Magical Lagoon on Saturday.

GIVEAWAY TIME

To win a pair of tickets to see the racing at the Curragh Racecourse this Saturday, answer the following question:

In what county is Jessica’s Harrington’s yard situated in?

Email your name and answer to editor@leinsterleader.ie before 8am tomorrow - Thursday, July 14. The winners will be notified tomorrow morning. 

 

