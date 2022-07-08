Speeding at one of Kildare's newest estates

The estate opened recently
A ramp is needed on a Naas road to tackle speeding outside one of the town’s newest estates.
Kildare County Council has been asked to construct a ramp or “other specific traffic calming measures” adjacent to the entrance to White Well, off Kilcullen Road.
Cllr Brett told a Naas Municipal District meeting that this should follow on from the completion of a review of traffic signs, yellow junction boxes as well as ramps.
KCC has requested that a traffic and speed survey be carried out at this location,
The council also pointed out that the road was upgraded in recent years with new footpaths, off-road cycle tracks and a narrowing of the road carriageway.
The council will also consider the accident history as part of the assessment - and this will determine what is required on the route.
