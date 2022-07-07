Search

07 Jul 2022

Long derelict pub site on main street in Kildare comes under fire

Frustration

Long derelict pub site on main street in Kildare comes under fire

A view of the site in Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

07 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The derelict condition of an empty site on Naas's main street has been criticised.

The former Sarah Flood’s pub premises was demolished 15 years ago.

And it has been unused since.

It’s located at the top of North Main Street, adjoining Fairgreen Street.

Read more Kildare news

Naas councillor Anne Breen has asked Kildare County Council to contact the owners of the site “to have the area cleaned, cleared, tidied up and properly secured.”

Cllr Breen said it’s “representing a public eyesore in the town.”

The issue will be raised at a Naas Municipal District meeting next week.

At the same meeting Cllr Colm Kenny will seek information about the “upgrade scheme for Corban’s Lane.”

This is partly a reference to the same site because the original plan was to create a back entrance to the derelict Naas Shopping Centre through the Sarah Flood’s site and along Corban’s Lane.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media