LATEST: Lego workshops, treasure hunts, jazz music and DJs all coming to Kildare Village this summer

Kildare Village is launching a full summer line-up for families and children.

Enjoy a game of giant Jenga, or let your little ones experiment with giant building blocks as part of a day spent exploring the Village.

Get hands on with building block workshops, keep brains buzzing with the Junior Einstein science programme, or show off your strengths at the family fitness classes.

Mini Sherlock Holmes in the making will enjoy the daily scavenger hunt trail, with clues popping up at every corner, and the chance to win a prize.

Meanwhile, those with a creative streak can take part in the Project Fashion Academy run by designer Paul Alexander and his team.

Or, unleash your child’s creativity and let them learn a skill that will last a lifetime and get hands-on experience in a fun, educational way at Kildare Village’s Fashion Design Workshops for children and teenagers. All entertainment will run on Friday and Saturday from 12pm-4pm.

From family activities, the entertainment extends into evenings as the Village comes to life every Thursday from 4–8 pm, all summer long, with the help of DJs Marty Guilfoyle and Emma Power, along with pianist David Owens and jazz musicians The New Brass Kings and Sax the Beats. Soak up the summer sounds as you take in summer styles, bright colours, bold patterns, and sunny accessories from your favourite brands.

Enhance your shopping experience with an appointment with the stylists in the Personal Shopping Suites and enjoy tailored advice from the expert team, or lighten your load with Hands-free Shopping, available at The Concierge, with your shopping bags stored for collection at the end of your visit.

Kick back and relax as the sun sets with food and drink on one of the many open-air terraces. With eateries such as Avoca Café, Dunne & Crescenzi, Sprout & Co and Saba to choose from, there’s something to please every palate at Kildare Village this summer – each restaurant serves a varied summer menu with tasty options for all the family.

There will also be a series of eye-catching art installations throughout the Village.

Full Schedule

The Trail (7th July – 20st August)

Don’t miss the terrific treasure hunt throughout the Village with a chance of winning a prize.

Junior Einstein for Kids: 8th - 9th July & 5th – 6th August

12:00pm – 4:00pm

From slime, to electricity and explosions – this science-filled activity will not only be entertaining; but educating for all ages.

LEGO Pixel Art Workshop & Giant LEGO: 15th - 16th July & 19th - 20th August

12:00pm – 4:00pm

Get creative this summer with our workshop with LEGO pixel art and giant LEGO blocks that cater for everyone.. even the adults.

Family Fitness: 22nd - 23rd July & 12th - 13th August

12:00pm – 4:00pm

Are you ready to jump into summer? Family Fitness is for everyone! Join us to feel your very best before (or after) a day of shopping in our fabulous boutiques.

Project Fashion Workshop: 29th – 1st August

12:00pm – 4:00pm

Calling all fashionistas! Project Fashion is all about being your own designer whilst also being sustainable and upcycling your preloved items to give them a new lease of life.

Caricaturist: 29th – 1st August

12:00pm – 4:00pm

A caricaturist will be roaming the malls here at the Village, so keep your eyes peeled for your chance to be turned into a cartoon version of yourself.

Summer Sounds @ The Terrace

DJ set: Emma Nolan: 7th July & 29th July

4:00pm – 8:00pm

One of Irelands best known female DJs from FM104 & Beat 102 103 will be entertaining guests with her summer sounds.



New Brass Kings: 14th July & 11th August

4:00pm – 8:00pm

This much-loved Jazz band will guarantee good vibes at Kildare Village this summer and will make you feel like you’re walking through Bourbon Street in New Orleans!



Sax the Beats: 21st July

4:00pm – 8:00pm

If two weekends of jazz isn’t enough, enjoy a third weekend with Sax the Beats. Trust us, there will be dancing all throughout the Village with this modern day jazz.

David Owens: 28th July & 18th August

4:00pm – 8:00pm

‘Piano man’ David Owens has performed in over 30 cities in Europe. Now he’s back in Ireland where he has become a familiar face to the people of Grafton Street in Dublin, one of the most famous streets in the world for live music.



Marty Guilfoyle: 4th August

5:00pm – 7:00pm

The renowned Irish DJ has a following of nearly 500,000 on TikTok where he posts remixes and mash-ups essential for those summer days spent outdoors. Marty will bring a fun, festival atmosphere to Kildare Village at The Terrace.