Kildare to get new high-powered Garda vehicle for armed officers

The high-powered Garda vehicle coming to Kildare / IMAGE: GARDA PRESS OFFICE
Kildare Garda Station is to get one of the 10 new look Armed Support Unit Vehicles to replace 2016 models, some of which have travelled in excess of 500,000kms.
The Audi Q7 SUVs are specifically modified with secure compartments to carry firearms and ammunition.
Vehicles are going to garda stations in Kildare, Dundalk, Waterford, Claremorris, Galway, Cork, Cahir and Mullingar as well as two to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) Armed Support Unit.
The Armed Support Unit is called out to support local officers in operations where weapons have been produced. It also assists with armed checkpoints.
One of the 2106 vehicles will be donated to the Garda Museum.
All other vehicles will be recycled through authorised recycling Centres.
