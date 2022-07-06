Search

06 Jul 2022

Two global companies plan to add 40 new jobs as part of Irish expansions

Two global companies plan to add 40 new jobs as part of Irish expansions

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

Two international corporations have announced plans to expand their Irish operations with a view to creating up to 40 new jobs in Dublin and the North West. 

International building services engineering consultancy, Norman Disney & Young (NDY), and global energy and technology company, Trailstone Group, announced news of their planned expansions yesterday (Tuesday July 5). 

NDY - which seeks to add up to 20 staff - is actively recruiting engineers in Ireland in core engineering disciplines such as mechanical and electrical, as well as in specialist disciplines such as sustainability and digital engineering. 

The company - which recently established an Irish branch - is focused on securing significant projects throughout Europe using local engineering expertise. 

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, welcomed NDY's decision to grow in Ireland. 

He said, "I’m really pleased to congratulate Norman Disney & Young, on this expansion, which will create 20 jobs for Dublin. With the focus of this new venture being on Europe, it highlights Ireland's EU membership and location as a hugely important factor when attracting of FDI to our shores.

"These new jobs will provide an exciting opportunity for some of our highly skilled engineering graduates who will become part of Norman Disney & Young's worldwide operations. I wish the company all the best with is expansion and continued growth." 

Trailstone Group's plan to open a new office location in Sligo will reportedly create up to 20 new jobs over the next 3 years for the North West region. 

It's expected the group will seek to recruit top tech talent graduating from the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Sligo. 

Providing risk management, asset optimisation and energy trading services to owners of renewable energy assets, Trailstone aims to tap into Irish tech talent to further support their software applications. 

Sligo will be Trailstone’s seventh and newest office location, with other offices located in the US, UK and Germany. 

Commenting on Trailstone's expansion, the Tánaiste said he is "really glad" the company has chosen Sligo as its newest office location. 

He said, "Trailstone’s work in the sustainability software space is more important now than ever. We need to leave the planet in a better condition than we found it.

"Renewable energy has a really important role to play, which is why we’ve committed to transforming our electricity grid to 80% renewables. Congratulations to the Trailstone team, I’m sure you will be very happy in Sligo." 

The new office will reportedly be located within the Sligo Innovation Centre. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media