Co Kildare-based driving school wins national award

Staff celebrating the award
Ladybird Driving School, which has a base in Naas, has been named Franchise Of The Year 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.
Pictured above are chief trainer Kevin Horgan, MD Nadine George and IT consultant Mark George.
Ladybird Driving School is Ireland’s only all-female instructor driving school and has a nationwide panel of over 60 self employed female franchisees.
The school has been recognised with Business All-Star Accreditation for its conduct in the areas of Trust Performance and Customer-Centricity.
The All-Ireland Business Foundation is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of market-leading Irish businesses.
Ladybird Driving School founder Kevin Horgan said: “One award in one year is amazing but to win two awards and Franchise of the Year 2022 is just an incredible achievement for all involved especially with the stiff competition we were up against.”
“We will hold this title with pride and continue to work even harder at changing people’s lives.”
The report took 13 months to carry out its comprehensive review of staffing, capabilities and overall structure of the Defence Forces (PDF), presenting its findings. File photo supplied by the PDF
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.