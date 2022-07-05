NEWS BRIEF: Cllr unhappy with ‘inequities’ for bin services in North Kildare region

File Photograph: The comments were made at the latest MD meeting on Friday, July 1.
A Green Party councillor has voiced his dissatisfaction regarding bin collections in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.
The comments were made by Cllr Peter Hamilton at the latest MD meeting on Friday, July 1, where he said that there were ‘inequities in the bin collection plan, in comparison to Naas’.
Cllr Peter Hamilton, Green Party
He urged Kildare County Council to retain the Sunday bin collection in Maynooth, and also through the ‘October back-to-college season at a minimum.’
A representative for KCC said that the councillors could look into allocating Local Property Tax funds towards the bin collection for summer and autumn.
This will be considered at a special MD meeting this coming Friday.
