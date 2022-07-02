Kildare Animals In Need: Don't give up hope if your cat is missing!

Many apologies to anyone who was planning to come to the KWWSPCA summer bazaar last Sunday, but we had to postpone the event as the weather forecast was so bad — wet, cold and windy.

We hope that we will be able to hold it instead this coming Sunday, July 3, at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter (Eircode W12 EV60) from 12 midday to 3pm.

Again, it will depend on the weather. Everyone is welcome. There will be stalls selling a wide variety of goods including cakes, plants, books, good quality clothing and accessories, bric-a-brac, small items of furniture, mirrors, pictures, pet products and lots more.

Light refreshments will also be available. There will be a raffle and also a bottle stall.

Entry is free and there is plenty of free parking. Call 087 6803295 or 086 3413017 for more information.

DON’T GIVE UP HOPE IF YOUR CAT IS MISSING

Zelda was found after being missing for 11 days! Zelda, a very pretty black and white cat, went missing from her home in Kilcullen in early June. Her owner, who also owns a lovely KWWSPCA rescue dog called Kobe, contacted the KWWSPCA and asked us to post all Zelda’s details on the KWWSPCA’s Facebook page, in the hope that the post would be shared and Zelda would be found.

After 11 days, her owner had almost given up hope when she was contacted by a very kind lady in Dublin, 53km away, to say that she had found Zelda and had been trying to find her owner.

It is a mystery how she had travelled so far; Zelda must have got into a car or a van. But with the help of social media, Zelda is now back home and her best friend, Kobe, is delighted to have her back.

UPDATE: AUSSIE HAS A LOVELY NEW HOME

Just to let everyone know that Aussie, the Australian Kelpie, who was featured in last week’s edition of the Leinster Leader, has gone off to a lovely new forever home. We wish Aussie and his new family a long and happy life together.

