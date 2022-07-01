Search

02 Jul 2022

UPDATE: Assessment of Kildare road to commence

The council made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District on Friday, July 1. File Pic

Ciarán Mather

01 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A road in the north of Kildare will be soon be assessed for any surfacing issues.

Kildare County Council (KCC) made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth (MD) meeting, which was held earlier today.

At the MD meeting last month, Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick raised the issue regarding resurfacing works for the Green Lane at Robertstown, but at the time, KCC said it had no plans to commence repairs.

However, KCC said at the most recent MD meeting that it would commence the repairs, after a similar motion was raised by Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Weld.

Cllr Weld's motion was also supported by his fellow FG colleague Tim Durkan and Cllr Fitzpatrick.

A representative for KCC at the meeting said that it would assess the area for repairs, and and will carry out any maintenance repairs required.

KCC also added in its report following the meeting that the road will be assessed ahead of the 2023 road works programme, should more major resurfacing works be required.

