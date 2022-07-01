Search

Naas town experiences largest population surge of all Kildare's electoral areas

Census stats

File photo: Main Street, Naas

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

01 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

The electoral division of Naas Urban experienced the largest actual growth in population among the almost ninety divisions in county Kildare over the last five years.

That's according to an analysis of the recent preliminary census returns from this year.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the population there rose 4,659, up 21.6%, to 26,256 between 2016 and 2022.

This was followed by Maynooth which increased 2,681 to 18,679, a rise of 17%.

Kilcock followed Maynooth rising by 26.3% to 8,756, an extra 1,826 people.

Then came Morristownbiller, on the outskirts of Newbridge. It gained 1,278 new people to reach a population of 16,059, an increase of 8.6%.

The sixth largest growth centre was the Leixlip division, rising by 1,110 or 7.1% to 16,686 people.

While the electoral divisions are not exact matches for towns, they reflect the trends and the real size of a town should include nearby rural areas.

Monasterevin saw a 1,023 population increase, up almost 21% to  5,920.

Clane’s population rose by 804 people, an increase of 9.9% to 8,946.

Some divisions experienced population drops: Kilberry, Timahoe South, Dunmanogue, Ballynadrummy, Lackagh, Burtown, Inchaquire, Kildangan, Rathmore and Harristown.

Looking at changes in percentage terms, the largest growth was in Killashee, near Naas, which increased by 63% or 168 people to 433.

Next was Kilcock with a 26.3% rise, while Rathangan saw a 24.2% rise to 3,116.

Down south, Belan was up 24.1%, by 64 people.

Straffan rose 22.9% to 2,502 while Naas Rural rose 22.1% or 605 people to 3,344.

Naas Urban was the division with the largest proportion of people in 2022.

 It contained 10.6% of the county in 2022, up by 0.9% in 2016.

Kilcock had the second largest increase rising 0.4% to 3.6%. 

Maynooth’s proportion increased by 0.4% and was 3.6% earlier this year.

The proportion of people living in the largest twenty percent of divisions rose from 69% in 2016 to 70% this year.

In nearby non Kildare areas, Edenderry Urban experienced a 7.2% increase to 7,502 people over the five years, an addition of 501 people.

In contrast, the Edenderry rural division saw an increase of just one person, from 816 to 817.

Newcastle in County Dublin grew 30.7% to 5,566 people, an increase of 1,309.

Saggart’s population rose by 28.2% or 1,310 people to 5,950.

