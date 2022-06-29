Kildare restaurant offering cash prize to Glastonbury festival Newbridge or Nowhere flag owner

The Newbridge or Nowhere flag was spotted by many on the television coverage of the music festival
One Glastonbury festival goer felt it necessary and to bring his Newbridge or nowhere flag to the music festival. The video and photographs have been shared massively online as people search for the Kildare fan. Newbridge restaurant Dubh have offered a €150 bar tab if the person comes forward with the necessary proof it was them.
The search has been on ever since and one Twitter user thinks they have found the man in question.
He is a college friend of my Missus Boozy She sent me this just there She has sent him the post pic.twitter.com/F0oL1PlXOS— Matty Redmond (@mattyred93) June 26, 2022
We all now wait with baited breath to hear from the man himself and whether he will be treating himself to a hangover cure in Dubh when he arrives home. Dubh have confirmed they are yet to receive any contact regarding the owner of the flag so the search as of right now is still on.
