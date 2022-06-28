National flower festival to be hosted in Kildare this weekend

The parish church in Naas will be the venue for some of the events
The Association of Irish Floral Artists (AOIFA) will stage a national flower festival themed 'Another Time Another Place in Our Lady and St David’s Church, Sallins Road; St David's Church Of Ireland Church; and the Presbyterian Church in Naas on Saturday 2 July from 11am to 5 pm and Sunday 3 from noon to 4pm.
The event will support the work of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and admission is €10, payable on entry.
There will be a variety concert on the Saturday evening at 8pm featuring tenor Patrick Hyland and guests.
Tenor Patrick Hyland
Tickets for this may be purchased at the Parish Office, Naas, or at the door.
There will be stalls in the hall at McAuley Place featuring craft tables, floral art recyclables, jewellery and plant sales on Saturday and Sunday.
The Convent Tea rooms will remain open on both days so that friends can meet up.
