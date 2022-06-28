ALERT: Kildare County Council announce junction upgrade works at two separate areas in Naas

The works are estimated to take approximately six weeks to complete. File Photo
Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced junction upgrade works at two separate areas in Naas.
Upcoming road works at the signal-controlled junction at the R447 Naas Southern Ring Road (Ballycane Road) and the Craddockstown Road, Naas, are now being carried out by KCC.
The works shall consist of an upgrade of the existing signal-controlled junction to provide a Right-Hand Filter Lane on the Ballycane Road, local junction narrowing, improved vulnerable road user facilities and traffic signal equipment upgrades.
They are estimated to take approximately six weeks to complete.
KCC said that during the works, it shall be necessary to provide temporary traffic management.
The works are being overseen by the Traffic Management/Sustainable Transport Sections.
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
