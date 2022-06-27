ALERT: Essential works announced for region within South Kildare tomorrow

Water supply in the area will be affected from 9am until 12noon. File Pic
Essential works in a region located within South Kildare will take place tomorrow morning.
Kildare County Council said that the essential works will be carried out in Ballitore tomorrow Tuesday, June 28.
Water supply to Thoran Road and Ballitore Village will be affected from 9am until 12noon.
