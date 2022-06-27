PHOTO GALLERY: The Blizzards play open-air concert live in Kildare town

The Blizzards will took to the stage on the Square in Kildare Town on June 25 for the Kildare Derby festival. The Irish band played a mix of older songs and new tunes from their latest album and fourth album that was released at May 13.
Pictured above is Emma McLoughlin, Noelle Earley, Roisin Murphy
Photos by Halo Photography
Almost 30% of all queries to a free legal advice service related to divorce, separation, domestic violence and custody and maintenance issues.
Gardaí said that it is believed that the suspected drugs were for the purpose of sale and supply. Pic: Naas Courthouse
Irish and Oxford United defender Luke McNally looks set for a move to EFL Championship side Burnley. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.