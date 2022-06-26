Kildare Animals in Need: Unusual Aussie breed needs a new home

Aussie is an Australian kelpie. He is an unusual breed. He is about three and a half years old and he is very handsome.

He walks very well on the lead and he loves his walks. He shows no reaction to the other dogs at our shelter and is happily sharing his outside run and night time kennel with another of our rescue dogs. We dot’t know how he is with cats.

Kelpies are intelligent, affectionate and energetic dogs, bred to herd sheep, cattle or other animals, and would have similar high energy levels to those of a collie.

Aussie would therefore be best suited to a home where his owners have some experience of high energy dogs. Aussie has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 972274200231268, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in adopting Aussie, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found on the KWWSPCA website, www.kwwspca.ie.

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset their veterinary and other expenses.

A dog licence and collar tag are needed to complete the adoption, a secure garden is required and there will be a home check.

About us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a registered charity (Number CHY6280) and is registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority (Number 20011048). DAFM reg. IPT20001C.

Registered Charity Number: CHY 6280

General Helpline: 087 6887136

Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835

Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162

Animal Welfare Officer: 086 1751841

Charity Shop Noah’s Ark: 086 3413017

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram