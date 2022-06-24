Search

24 Jun 2022

Young Kildare woman becomes commissioned officer in Navy

Young Kildare native is only woman to graduate as Navy cadet

Laoise Mulcahy (right) with her father, Assistant Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy.

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

24 Jun 2022 6:09 PM

A young woman from Naas has become a commissioned officer in the Navy at a ceremony in Cork today.

Laoise Mulcahy is the daughter of the Assistant Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy.

Raised in Naas, by her parents Rossa and Lorna with her sister Caoimhe, Laoise joined the Naval Service after completing secondary school in 2020, and will be third generation Defence Forces.

Laoise has always been keen on participating in sports, especially Camogie.

Laoise was involved in the Defence Forces women’s 5 aside tournament along with various other moments spent with class members throughout the cadetship.

The class also included natives of Cork, Meath and Tipperary.

The ceremony took place in Haulbowline Naval Base in Cork at 12pm and was attended by the  Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney and the Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

It was a very important and proud day for the members of the 60th Naval Service Cadet Class as they were awarded their Commissions. 

The four Cadets of the 60th Naval Cadet Class have successfully completed 22 months of intensive training preparing them to become Commissioned Officers.

They will continue their training and education to prepare them for qualification as Naval Watch keepers onboard Naval Service warships.

This specialised training will include Navigation, Ship Handling, Above Water Warfare and Gunnery, Seamanship, Communications, Leadership and Management.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media