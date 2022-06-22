The definition of a Golden Girl: Betty White exhibition is now open in Newbridge Silverware

It's official: an exhibition dedicated to the late Golden Girls actress Betty White is now open in Newbridge Silverware's Style Icon Museum.

The ceremony was opened at around 11.25am by model Pat Mulcahy, who turned up dressed as the late entertainer and advocate.

The exhibition features a variety of garments, jewellery and dresses, many of which clearly display her love of animals.

An example of one of the items on display in the Museum

An auction on these items will also be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide.

Among those attending the event were: the owner of Newbridge Silverware, William Doyle, his son, entrepreneur Dominic Doyle, influencer Lorraine Keane, stylist Marietta Doran, Janice Butler of RTÉ, Orla Rapple of Beat 102-103 and Aine Mangan of INTO Kildare.

Pat Mulcahy also said that it was 'an honour to be able to play Betty', while William Doyle, added that his wife and daughter are both huge fans of Betty.

Model Pat Mulcahy as the late Betty White. Pic: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Martin Nolan of Julien’s Auctions also revealed that property that belonged to Betty will be auctioned by the group in a three-day auction event from Friday 23rd to Sunday the 25th of September at Julien’s Auction in Beverly Hills and online on juliensauctions.com.

The exhibition in Newbridge Silverware is free to enter.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF AN ICON:

Betty White was a pioneer of early television and is remembered for her huge catalogue of material which included work both in front and behind the camera.

Born in Illinois in 1922, her early career mainly involved voicing radio commercials and performing in a few radio shows before going on to co-host a new kind of entertainment show, ‘Hollywood on Television with Al Jarvis’.

She eventually took over the hosting duties in 1952 and became the first woman to product a sitcom, ‘Life With Elizabeth’, in which she also starred.

Throughout the '50s and '60s, Betty also became a passionate advocate for animals rights and took a firm stance against the racial injustice faced by African-Americans.

Over the years Betty White appeared on a myriad of shows and sitcoms including her own self-titled show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Betty White was also an Honorary Forest Service Ranger

However, the one that she is arguably best remembered for was for her portrayal of Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls’. The Golden Girls was a classic comedy show about four single, senior ladies who lived together in Miami.

Betty White was brilliant as ‘Rose Hylund’, and received acclaim for her depiction as the naïve widow who was as sweet as she was clueless.

Throughout the 90s, she appeared in shows such as Ally McBeal and That ‘70’s Show among many others.

She also played many roles on the big screen and her film honours include Lake Placid, The Story of Us and Bringing Down the House.

In 2009, she starred in the romantic comedy The Proposal alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, which saw her popularity surge again.

That same year, the confectionary company, Mars, Incorporated launched a global campaign for their Snickers bar.

The campaign's slogan was: "You're not you when you're hungry" and featured White, and became a viral sensation.

A poster on display in the Museum

On December 31, 2021, at the age of 99 years old in Los Angeles, Betty White passed away, just a few days before her milestone centennial birthday celebration.

Betty was notably inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and 1995 and was included in the Guinness Book of World Record in 2013 for longest TV career for a female entertainer.

She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a result of her esteemed career.