21 Jun 2022

Whisk(er)ed away: Furry passenger that travelled from Carlow to Newbridge, Kildare, reunited with her family

Pic: Kelly Rooney, Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

21 Jun 2022 4:10 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

In a quirky turn of events, a family cat travelled from Tullow, Carlow to Newbridge, Kildare: a distance of nearly 50 kilometres!

Two-year-old Layla was recently reunited with her family after four weeks on the move.

Speaking to the Leader, the cat's owner, Tina Rooney, said that Layla had snuck into the bottom of a car and had ended up in Newbridge, possibly after falling out of it.

Tina explained: "We left no stone unturned looking for Layla: my sister Kelly and I were searching for her into the night and then getting up a few hours later to do the school runs."

REUNITED

Luckily, a resident in The Elms in Newbridge managed to get in contact with Tina and told her of Layla's whereabouts.

Soon after, Tina's furry companion was eventually reunited with her.

She added that outside of a cut to Layla's leg, which she is going to get treatment for, the well-travelled feline is doing just fine.

Tina also thanked the people of Newbridge for their help: "I got so many people ringing me and saying that they were looking for Layla.

"The support by the people of Newbridge was absolutely amazing."

COINCIDENCE

She also told the Leader of a bizarre coincidence that recently happened to a neighbour of hers: their cat also ended up missing before being found eight weeks later in Walkinstown in Dublin!

The cat had also ended up in the bottom of a car — "It happens more than you think," Tina added.

Hopefully young Layla enjoyed her sightseeing excursion in Newbridge!

